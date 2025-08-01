Wesco International, Inc (WCC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.85

Wesco International, Inc (NYSE: WCC) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.73% at $206.96, before settling in for the price of $212.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WCC posted a 52-week range of $125.21-$219.07.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $187.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $181.02.

Wesco International, Inc (WCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. Wesco International, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.19%, in contrast to 100.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 18 ’25, this organization’s EVP & CHRO sold 3,106 shares at the rate of 177.14, making the entire transaction reach 550,208 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,181.

Wesco International, Inc (WCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wesco International, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.37% and is forecasted to reach 15.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wesco International, Inc (NYSE: WCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wesco International, Inc (WCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.20, and its Beta score is 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.32.

In the same vein, WCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.77, a figure that is expected to reach 3.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wesco International, Inc (WCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wesco International, Inc (NYSE: WCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.66% While, its Average True Range was 51.76%.

Raw Stochastic average of Wesco International, Inc (WCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.48 that was lower than 5.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.