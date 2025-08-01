Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $969.53K

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.59% at $40.73, before settling in for the price of $40.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WES posted a 52-week range of $33.60-$43.33.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.33% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $381.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $211.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.19.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Western Midstream Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.42%, in contrast to 39.38% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 19,500,000 for 35.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 697,125,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,681,578 in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Western Midstream Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.35% and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.18, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.29.

In the same vein, WES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.30% While, its Average True Range was 59.99%.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.80 that was lower than 0.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.