Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) is 15.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Thursday, Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) started slowly as it slid -8.53% to $0.71, before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$1.32.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 47.43% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6160, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6384.

Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Westwater Resources Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.78%, in contrast to 7.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.54, making the entire transaction reach 27,068 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 446,443.

Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Westwater Resources Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.73% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.35.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Westwater Resources Inc, WWR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.71 million was better the volume of 1.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.90% While, its Average True Range was 45.14%.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0924 that was higher than 0.0479 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.