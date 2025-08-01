Whirlpool Corp (WHR) last month performance of -21.12% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.84% at $83.04, before settling in for the price of $83.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WHR posted a 52-week range of $73.72-$135.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.71.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Whirlpool Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.77%, in contrast to 87.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19 ’24, this organization’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 110.09, making the entire transaction reach 1,100,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 197,640.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Whirlpool Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.85% and is forecasted to reach 8.99 in the upcoming year.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Whirlpool Corp (WHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.26.

In the same vein, WHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.69, a figure that is expected to reach 1.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.93% While, its Average True Range was 24.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of Whirlpool Corp (WHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.53 that was higher than 3.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.