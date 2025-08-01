WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is 14.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.15% to $74.79, before settling in for the price of $74.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNS posted a 52-week range of $42.62-$75.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.59.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.09%, in contrast to 95.24% institutional ownership.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.32% and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.82, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.02.

In the same vein, WNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.59, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

[WNS (Holdings) Limited, WNS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.29% While, its Average True Range was 81.02%.

Raw Stochastic average of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 2.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.