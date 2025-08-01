Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) average volume reaches $64.77M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) started slowly as it slid -1.32% to $1.5, before settling in for the price of $1.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WOLF posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$19.30.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -18.18% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $233.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3735, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.5196.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Wolfspeed Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.06%, in contrast to 82.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 13,909 shares at the rate of 3.99, making the entire transaction reach 55,497 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,257.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.31% and is forecasted to reach -2.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, WOLF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wolfspeed Inc, WOLF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.45 million was lower the volume of 41.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.72% While, its Average True Range was 48.84%.

Raw Stochastic average of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2232 that was lower than 0.3804 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.