Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) 20 Days SMA touch -1.97%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) flaunted slowness of -2.69% at $86.0, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $88.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WH posted a 52-week range of $72.14-$113.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc industry. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.25%, in contrast to 97.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 26,650 shares at the rate of 86.56, making the entire transaction reach 2,306,824 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 461,376. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 26,724 for 85.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,292,015. This particular insider is now the holder of 467,394 in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.83% and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.16, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.41.

In the same vein, WH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, WH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.90% While, its Average True Range was 43.78%.

Raw Stochastic average of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.48 that was lower than 2.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.