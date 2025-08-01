Xylem Inc (XYL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.10

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) set off with pace as it heaved 10.74% to $144.62, before settling in for the price of $130.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XYL posted a 52-week range of $100.47-$138.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 10.55% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $242.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $129.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.34.

Xylem Inc (XYL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Xylem Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 94.88% institutional ownership.

Xylem Inc (XYL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Xylem Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.42% and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xylem Inc (XYL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.59, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.95.

In the same vein, XYL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Xylem Inc, XYL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.5 million was inferior to the volume of 1.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.34% While, its Average True Range was 82.78%.

Raw Stochastic average of Xylem Inc (XYL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.55 that was higher than 2.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.