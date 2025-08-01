Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) went up 1.99% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRA) set off with pace as it heaved 1.99% to $339.02, before settling in for the price of $332.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZBRA posted a 52-week range of $205.73-$427.76.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.42% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $308.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $331.96.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Zebra Technologies Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 90.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,727 shares at the rate of 309.77, making the entire transaction reach 844,743 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 204,903. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24 ’25, Company’s Director bought 500 for 311.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 155,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 202,176 in total.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.35% and is forecasted to reach 16.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.04, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.22.

In the same vein, ZBRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.58, a figure that is expected to reach 3.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Zebra Technologies Corp, ZBRA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million was inferior to the volume of 0.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.31% While, its Average True Range was 67.86%.

Raw Stochastic average of Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.14 that was lower than 8.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.