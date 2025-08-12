0.41% percent quarterly performance for Global Payments, Inc (GPN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Monday, with Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) stock price down -0.21% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $81.0. GPN’s price has ranged from $65.93 to $120.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 23.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.88%. With a float of $240.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.64%, operating margin of 23.75%, and the pretax margin is 18.53%.

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Global Payments, Inc is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 172,000. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secty. of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $86.00, taking the stock ownership to the 30,713 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,000 for $86.00, making the entire transaction worth $172,000.

Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 3.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.92% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Global Payments, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.72, a number that is poised to hit 3.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Payments, Inc (GPN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.83 million, its volume of 3.85 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.59%.

During the past 100 days, Global Payments, Inc’s (GPN) raw stochastic average was set at 43.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.18 in the near term. At $83.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.88.

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.61 billion, the company has a total of 242,607K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,106 M while annual income is 1,570 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,957 M while its latest quarter income was 241,640 K.