$1.19M in average volume shows that Dnow Inc (DNOW) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) opened lower -4.01% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.97. Price fluctuations for DNOW have ranged from $11.42 to $18.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.73% at the time writing. With a float of $104.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2575 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.92%, operating margin of 4.74%, and the pretax margin is 4.74%.

Dnow Inc (DNOW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dnow Inc is 2.35%, while institutional ownership is 98.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 19 ’25, was worth 174,700. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.47, taking the stock ownership to the 114,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $17.18, making the entire transaction worth $171,800.

Dnow Inc (DNOW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.21) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dnow Inc (DNOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dnow Inc (DNOW)

Looking closely at Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.34%.

During the past 100 days, Dnow Inc’s (DNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 28.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.78. However, in the short run, Dnow Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.84. Second resistance stands at $15.32. The third major resistance level sits at $15.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.42.

Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) Key Stats

There are currently 107,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,373 M according to its annual income of 81,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 628,000 K and its income totaled 25,000 K.