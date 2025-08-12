2.19% volatility in Keycorp (KEY) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) was -1.36% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.61. A 52-week range for KEY has been $12.73 – $20.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.54%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17406 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.82%, operating margin of 1.46%, and the pretax margin is 1.46%.

Keycorp (KEY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Keycorp stocks. The insider ownership of Keycorp is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 87.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 880,750. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 24 ’25, when Company’s Director, Corporate Center sold 17,000 for $18.67, making the entire transaction worth $317,390. This insider now owns 82,719 shares in total.

Keycorp (KEY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.22) by -0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Keycorp (KEY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keycorp (KEY)

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) saw its 5-day average volume 24.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 16.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.89%.

During the past 100 days, Keycorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.60 in the near term. At $17.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.87.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

There are 1,096,516K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.05 billion. As of now, sales total 9,236 M while income totals -161,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,797 M while its last quarter net income were 425,000 K.