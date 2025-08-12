$2.37M in average volume shows that Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) is heading in the right direction

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) on Monday, plunged -28.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.7. Within the past 52 weeks, CASK’s price has moved between $0.27 and $4.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.00%. With a float of $21.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.62 million.

In an organization with 62 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.54%, operating margin of -194.43%, and the pretax margin is -35.52%.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc is 22.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14 ’25, was worth 58,425. In this transaction Director of this company bought 47,500 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 52,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13 ’25, when Company’s SVP of Retail Operations bought 8,500 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $9,933. This insider now owns 8,505 shares in total.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) Trading Performance Indicators

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92

Technical Analysis of Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.34 million. That was better than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.93%.

During the past 100 days, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc’s (CASK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1490 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0898 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5831. Second resistance stands at $0.6662. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7325. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3674. The third support level lies at $0.2843 if the price breaches the second support level.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.81 million based on 12,050K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,400 K and income totals 710 K. The company made 1,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.