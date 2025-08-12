$2.40M in average volume shows that Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) is heading in the right direction

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) kicked off on Monday, up 4.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.55. Over the past 52 weeks, METC has traded in a range of $5.93-$24.75.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.33% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -737.02%. With a float of $28.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.40 million.

The firm has a total of 984 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.78%, operating margin of -2.86%, and the pretax margin is -3.81%.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Ramaco Resources Inc is 48.53%, while institutional ownership is 40.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 30,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,600,000 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,502,930 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,600,000 for $18.75, making the entire transaction worth $30,000,000. This insider now owns 2,502,930 shares in total.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.04) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -737.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 106.58% during the next five years compared to -19.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 136.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ramaco Resources Inc, METC], we can find that recorded value of 5.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.87%.

During the past 100 days, Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.94 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.14. The third major resistance level sits at $26.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.59.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.45 billion has total of 55,230K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 666,300 K in contrast with the sum of 11,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 152,960 K and last quarter income was -13,970 K.