$2.73M in average volume shows that Coursera Inc (COUR) is heading in the right direction

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) on Monday, plunged -3.96% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.13. Within the past 52 weeks, COUR’s price has moved between $5.76 and $13.56.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.49% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.27%. With a float of $136.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.50 million.

The firm has a total of 1260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.37%, operating margin of -11.33%, and the pretax margin is -6.85%.

Coursera Inc (COUR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc is 16.66%, while institutional ownership is 69.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 145,000. In this transaction VP, Accounting, and CAO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $11.60, taking the stock ownership to the 253,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,500 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $145,000.

Coursera Inc (COUR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.02) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.85% during the next five years compared to -7.49% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Coursera Inc (COUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.49 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc (COUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coursera Inc, COUR], we can find that recorded value of 3.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.44%.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.45. The third major resistance level sits at $12.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.79.

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.91 billion based on 161,400K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 694,670 K and income totals -79,530 K. The company made 187,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.