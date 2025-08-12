2.90% volatility in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) opened higher 14.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.5. Price fluctuations for ZIM have ranged from $11.03 to $29.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.18% at the time writing. With a float of $119.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.46 million.

In an organization with 6700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.84%, operating margin of 31.65%, and the pretax margin is 28.06%.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is 1.18%, while institutional ownership is 49.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12 ’24, was worth 514,650. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 11 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,055 for $20.34, making the entire transaction worth $62,139.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted 3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.8) by 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.31 million. That was better than the volume of 6.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.58%.

During the past 100 days, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 69.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.29. However, in the short run, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.37. Second resistance stands at $18.93. The third major resistance level sits at $19.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.11.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

There are currently 120,389K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,427 M according to its annual income of 2,148 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,007 M and its income totaled 295,300 K.