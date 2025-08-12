$2.99M in average volume shows that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) opened higher 3.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $26.98. Price fluctuations for LTH have ranged from $21.49 to $34.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.38% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.28% at the time writing. With a float of $122.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.90 million.

The firm has a total of 42000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.24%, operating margin of 14.05%, and the pretax margin is 10.25%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Life Time Group Holdings Inc is 44.09%, while institutional ownership is 51.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12 ’25, was worth 2,359,180. In this transaction EVP &PRESIDENT CLUB OPERATIONS of this company sold 84,744 shares at a rate of $27.84, taking the stock ownership to the 249,526 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 84,744 for $27.84, making the entire transaction worth $2,359,171.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.25) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.10% during the next five years compared to 36.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Life Time Group Holdings Inc, LTH], we can find that recorded value of 3.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.33%.

During the past 100 days, Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s (LTH) raw stochastic average was set at 29.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.01 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.75. The third major resistance level sits at $29.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.93.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) Key Stats

There are currently 219,996K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,621 M according to its annual income of 156,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 706,040 K and its income totaled 76,140 K.