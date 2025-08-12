21.47% percent quarterly performance for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) was -3.41% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. A 52-week range for BTE has been $1.36 – $3.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.68%. With a float of $664.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $768.32 million.

The firm has a total of 370 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.9%, operating margin of 28.15%, and the pretax margin is 13.35%.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Baytex Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Baytex Energy Corp is 13.51%, while institutional ownership is 34.32%.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.18) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Baytex Energy Corp, BTE], we can find that recorded value of 21.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 41.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.64%.

During the past 100 days, Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) raw stochastic average was set at 62.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.12. The third major resistance level sits at $2.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.83.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Key Stats

There are 768,317K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.52 billion. As of now, sales total 2,429 M while income totals 172,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 512,740 K while its last quarter net income were 109,570 K.