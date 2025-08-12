-23.94% percent quarterly performance for Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Monday, with Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) stock price down -3.05% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $33.39. QFIN’s price has ranged from $20.00 to $48.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.01% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.09%. With a float of $119.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.47 million.

The firm has a total of 3527 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.1%, operating margin of 37.43%, and the pretax margin is 52.73%.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR is 7.77%, while institutional ownership is 76.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 4,079,972. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $45.20, making the entire transaction worth $2,260,000.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 8.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.69% during the next five years compared to 18.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR, QFIN], we can find that recorded value of 1.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.87%.

During the past 100 days, Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.42 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.95. The third major resistance level sits at $34.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.68.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.18 billion, the company has a total of 157,613K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,352 M while annual income is 858,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 646,400 K while its latest quarter income was 248,070 K.