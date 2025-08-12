26.89% percent quarterly performance for Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) on Monday, soared 0.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.98. Within the past 52 weeks, KGC’s price has moved between $8.31 and $19.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 6.28%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 111.89%. With a float of $1.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.0%, operating margin of 39.42%, and the pretax margin is 37.45%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corp is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 63.86%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.19) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.30% during the next five years compared to 6.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.35 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Looking closely at Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC), its last 5-days average volume was 21.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 21.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.97%.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.66. However, in the short run, Kinross Gold Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.41. Second resistance stands at $19.71. The third major resistance level sits at $20.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.84.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.29 billion based on 1,218,782K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,149 M and income totals 948,800 K. The company made 1,729 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 530,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.