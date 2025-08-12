$31.52M in average volume shows that Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) was 0.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.75. A 52-week range for CIFR has been $1.86 – $7.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -129.25%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -85.33%. With a float of $270.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.22%, operating margin of -136.74%, and the pretax margin is -137.67%.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cipher Mining Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc is 31.25%, while institutional ownership is 43.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 30 ’25, was worth 2,075,610. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 369,984 shares at a rate of $5.61, taking the stock ownership to the 90,942,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 66,049 for $6.06, making the entire transaction worth $400,257. This insider now owns 91,312,243 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -85.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Looking closely at Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR), its last 5-days average volume was 18.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.32%.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. However, in the short run, Cipher Mining Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.99. Second resistance stands at $5.23. The third major resistance level sits at $5.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.27.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are 393,283K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.87 billion. As of now, sales total 151,270 K while income totals -44,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 43,570 K while its last quarter net income were -45,780 K.