$37.20M in average volume shows that Transocean Ltd (RIG) is heading in the right direction

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) kicked off on Monday, down -6.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.1. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has traded in a range of $1.97-$5.32.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 18.05%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 128.14%. With a float of $785.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $902.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.13%, operating margin of -24.75%, and the pretax margin is -42.07%.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd is 16.72%, while institutional ownership is 65.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 130,400. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $3.26, taking the stock ownership to the 300,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $3.26, making the entire transaction worth $130,488.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.04) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 36.87 million, its volume of 27.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.47%.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.06 in the near term. At $3.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.60.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.74 billion has total of 943,125K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,524 M in contrast with the sum of -512,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 906,000 K and last quarter income was -79,000 K.