38.62% percent quarterly performance for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) opened higher 0.79% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $37.89. Price fluctuations for VKTX have ranged from $18.92 to $81.73 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -23.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -143.97% at the time writing. With a float of $109.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 69.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03 ’25, was worth 747,633. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 26,889 shares at a rate of $27.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,388,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,266 for $27.76, making the entire transaction worth $118,428. This insider now owns 168,660 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.24) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Looking closely at Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.21%.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.71. However, in the short run, Viking Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.78. Second resistance stands at $41.37. The third major resistance level sits at $42.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.12.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

There are currently 112,445K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -109,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -65,560 K.