5.93% volatility in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Monday, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) stock price down -0.90% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. ULCC’s price has ranged from $2.79 to $10.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -19.57% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -428.83%. With a float of $83.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7938 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.83%, operating margin of -1.51%, and the pretax margin is -0.85%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc is 63.43%, while institutional ownership is 39.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 46,658. In this transaction SVP, Customers of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.89, taking the stock ownership to the 11,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $3.88, making the entire transaction worth $46,560.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -428.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.81% during the next five years compared to -19.57% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) saw its 5-day average volume 6.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.55%.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.40 in the near term. At $3.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.10.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 755.19 million, the company has a total of 228,155K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,775 M while annual income is 85,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 929,000 K while its latest quarter income was -70,000 K.