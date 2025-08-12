56.92% percent quarterly performance for LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) was 4.82% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. A 52-week range for LNZA has been $0.14 – $2.74.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.00%. With a float of $186.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.31%, operating margin of -233.11%, and the pretax margin is -228.07%.

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LanzaTech Global Inc stocks. The insider ownership of LanzaTech Global Inc is 19.42%, while institutional ownership is 25.42%.

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.12) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)

Looking closely at LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.40%.

During the past 100 days, LanzaTech Global Inc’s (LNZA) raw stochastic average was set at 35.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1032 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0509 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3280, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7331. However, in the short run, LanzaTech Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3759. Second resistance stands at $0.4084. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4368. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3150, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2866. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2541.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) Key Stats

There are 231,965K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.68 million. As of now, sales total 49,590 K while income totals -137,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,480 K while its last quarter net income were -19,230 K.