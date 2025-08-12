6.01% volatility in Tempus AI Inc (TEM) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) was -0.08% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $60.87. A 52-week range for TEM has been $31.36 – $91.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -32.48%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.45%. With a float of $90.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.49%, operating margin of -24.66%, and the pretax margin is -24.93%.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tempus AI Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Tempus AI Inc is 47.83%, while institutional ownership is 35.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 20,409. In this transaction Director of this company sold 370 shares at a rate of $55.16, taking the stock ownership to the 27,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 620 for $56.59, making the entire transaction worth $35,086.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.28) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tempus AI Inc (TEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

The latest stats from [Tempus AI Inc, TEM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.45 million was inferior to 12.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.62%.

During the past 100 days, Tempus AI Inc’s (TEM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.86. The third major resistance level sits at $68.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.78.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Key Stats

There are 173,116K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.53 billion. As of now, sales total 693,400 K while income totals -705,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 255,740 K while its last quarter net income were -68,040 K.