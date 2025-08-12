60.73% percent quarterly performance for Shopify Inc (SHOP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) kicked off on Monday, down -1.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $149.61. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has traded in a range of $65.86-$156.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.83%. With a float of $1.22 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.22 billion.

The firm has a total of 8100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.28%, operating margin of 13.2%, and the pretax margin is 25.93%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Shopify Inc is 6.39%, while institutional ownership is 65.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 15,107,000. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 33,333 for $147.14, making the entire transaction worth $4,904,598.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shopify Inc, SHOP], we can find that recorded value of 16.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.77%.

During the past 100 days, Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) raw stochastic average was set at 89.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.89 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $151.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $155.45. The third major resistance level sits at $157.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $139.27.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 191.70 billion has total of 1,297,381K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,880 M in contrast with the sum of 2,019 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,680 M and last quarter income was 906,000 K.