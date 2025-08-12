-60.76% percent quarterly performance for Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) kicked off on Monday, up 5.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, RVYL has traded in a range of $0.25-$2.35.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -19.07%. With a float of $10.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.68%, operating margin of -36.48%, and the pretax margin is -46.84%.

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Ryvyl Inc is 55.59%, while institutional ownership is 6.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 71,180. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,604,845 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 for $0.83, making the entire transaction worth $82,740. This insider now owns 3,404,845 shares in total.

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported -0.58 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.96) by 0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ryvyl Inc’s (RVYL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.86

Technical Analysis of Ryvyl Inc (RVYL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.18 million, its volume of 5.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.21%.

During the past 100 days, Ryvyl Inc’s (RVYL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0248 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1052 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5474, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0295. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3346 in the near term. At $0.3458, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3646. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3046, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2858. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2746.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.79 million has total of 8,363K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,000 K in contrast with the sum of -26,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,130 K and last quarter income was -2,760 K.

