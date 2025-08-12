7.22% volatility in fuboTV Inc (FUBO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Monday, with fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) stock price down -2.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. FUBO’s price has ranged from $1.15 to $6.45 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 19.08%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 169.70%. With a float of $329.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 590 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.05%, operating margin of -2.14%, and the pretax margin is -2.04%.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of fuboTV Inc is 3.66%, while institutional ownership is 42.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 30 ’25, was worth 392,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 283,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 30 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 75,339 for $4.14, making the entire transaction worth $311,620. This insider now owns 375,395 shares in total.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are fuboTV Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

The latest stats from [fuboTV Inc, FUBO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.01 million was inferior to 27.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.41%.

During the past 100 days, fuboTV Inc’s (FUBO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.85. The third major resistance level sits at $3.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.24.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.23 billion, the company has a total of 341,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,623 M while annual income is -172,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 379,970 K while its latest quarter income was -8,030 K.