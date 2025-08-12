-70.68% percent quarterly performance for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) opened higher 10.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Price fluctuations for ADAP have ranged from $0.07 to $1.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 26.53%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.00% at the time writing. With a float of $229.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 506 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 98.06%, operating margin of -36.31%, and the pretax margin is -38.17%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is 10.94%, while institutional ownership is 29.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 3,817,321. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 33,931,740 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 130,492,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 30 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 27,433,338 for $0.10, making the entire transaction worth $2,800,944. This insider now owns 100,371,882 shares in total.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.2) by 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.03 million, its volume of 117.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.46%.

During the past 100 days, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s (ADAP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0220 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0259 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2288, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4346. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0890 in the near term. At $0.0923, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0979. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0801, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0745. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0712.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Key Stats

There are currently 265,052K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 178,030 K according to its annual income of -70,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,290 K and its income totaled -47,580 K.