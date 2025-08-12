85.66% percent quarterly performance for Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) is not indicative of the underlying story

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) on Monday, soared 2.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $27.78. Within the past 52 weeks, GLXY’s price has moved between $8.20 and $33.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -157.68%. With a float of $169.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.33 million.

The firm has a total of 520 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.44%, operating margin of 61.23%, and the pretax margin is -0.97%.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Galaxy Digital Inc is 1.76%, while institutional ownership is 38.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 5,325,760. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $28.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,414,000. This insider now owns 400,000 shares in total.

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -157.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.34 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Galaxy Digital Inc, GLXY], we can find that recorded value of 10.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.91%.

During the past 100 days, Galaxy Digital Inc’s (GLXY) raw stochastic average was set at 81.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.54 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.71. The third major resistance level sits at $32.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.12.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GLXY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.91 billion based on 346,765K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,758 M and income totals 346,722 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 0 K in sales during its previous quarter.