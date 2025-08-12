9.42% volatility in Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) was 13.06% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. A 52-week range for AMPG has been $0.64 – $6.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 86.11%. With a float of $17.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.66 million.

In an organization with 47 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.05%, operating margin of -82.23%, and the pretax margin is -77.8%.

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amplitech Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Amplitech Group Inc is 15.45%, while institutional ownership is 16.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 14,314. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,157 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 247,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $6,950. This insider now owns 240,743 shares in total.

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.12) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.92%.

During the past 100 days, Amplitech Group Inc’s (AMPG) raw stochastic average was set at 94.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.98. However, in the short run, Amplitech Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.42. Second resistance stands at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.62.

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) Key Stats

There are 20,574K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.69 million. As of now, sales total 9,510 K while income totals -11,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,600 K while its last quarter net income were -1,840 K.