9.58% volatility in Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) on Monday, soared 0.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Within the past 52 weeks, GRYP’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.93.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 17.25% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.76%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.99 million.

In an organization with 3 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.99%, operating margin of -136.58%, and the pretax margin is -108.41%.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 153,107. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 31 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer proposed sale 25,486 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $25,807.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) Trading Performance Indicators

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.35 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.10%.

During the past 100 days, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s (GRYP) raw stochastic average was set at 41.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1031 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1259 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1267, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6302. However, in the short run, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3600. Second resistance stands at $1.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1200.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 105.95 million based on 82,133K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,540 K and income totals -21,300 K. The company made 1,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.