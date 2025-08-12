A look at Cerence Inc’s (CRNC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) opened higher 1.64% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.16. Price fluctuations for CRNC have ranged from $2.36 to $27.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -63.41% at the time writing. With a float of $40.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.26 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.76%, operating margin of -8.03%, and the pretax margin is -9.65%.

Cerence Inc (CRNC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cerence Inc is 6.97%, while institutional ownership is 77.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 219,959. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 16,073 for $9.30, making the entire transaction worth $149,503.

Cerence Inc (CRNC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.38) by 0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cerence Inc (CRNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cerence Inc, CRNC], we can find that recorded value of 2.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.62%.

During the past 100 days, Cerence Inc’s (CRNC) raw stochastic average was set at 56.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.40. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.93.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) Key Stats

There are currently 43,320K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 403.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 331,500 K according to its annual income of -588,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,240 K and its income totaled -2,720 K.