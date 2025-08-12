A look at Edison International’s (EIX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) was 2.75% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $53.77. A 52-week range for EIX has been $47.73 – $88.77.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.53% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.84%. With a float of $384.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.79 million.

The firm has a total of 14013 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.25%, operating margin of 26.76%, and the pretax margin is 19.27%.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edison International stocks. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 91.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 647,560. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO, EDISON ENERGY of this company sold 11,900 shares at a rate of $54.42, taking the stock ownership to the 15,687 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,288 for $54.34, making the entire transaction worth $178,666. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.39) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.81% during the next five years compared to -2.53% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edison International (EIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edison International, EIX], we can find that recorded value of 4.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.58%.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.52 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.38. The third major resistance level sits at $57.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.87.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

There are 384,834K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.26 billion. As of now, sales total 17,599 M while income totals 1,546 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,543 M while its last quarter net income were 398,000 K.