A look at Establishment Labs Holdings Inc’s (ESTA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) opened lower -3.36% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.8. Price fluctuations for ESTA have ranged from $26.56 to $50.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -10.09%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.70% at the time writing. With a float of $26.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1018 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.24%, operating margin of -35.43%, and the pretax margin is -49.32%.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is 9.64%, while institutional ownership is 102.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 100,320. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,850 shares at a rate of $35.20, taking the stock ownership to the 35,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,700 for $44.38, making the entire transaction worth $430,486. This insider now owns 3,082,785 shares in total.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.61) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 70.69% during the next five years compared to -10.09% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.54 million, its volume of 0.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.36%.

During the past 100 days, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc’s (ESTA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.43 in the near term. At $37.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.97.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) Key Stats

There are currently 28,917K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 974.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 166,030 K according to its annual income of -84,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,380 K and its income totaled -20,710 K.