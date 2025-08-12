A look at Integra Resources Corp’s (ITRG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) was 3.16% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. A 52-week range for ITRG has been $0.79 – $1.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 39.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 206.86%. With a float of $151.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 305 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.15%, operating margin of 0.53%, and the pretax margin is 1.3%.

Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integra Resources Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Integra Resources Corp is 10.23%, while institutional ownership is 37.37%.

Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.05) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 206.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)

Looking closely at Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.37%.

During the past 100 days, Integra Resources Corp’s (ITRG) raw stochastic average was set at 64.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0728 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0940 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5698, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2858. However, in the short run, Integra Resources Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6667. Second resistance stands at $1.7033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4667.

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) Key Stats

There are 169,002K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 275.47 million. As of now, sales total 30,350 K while income totals -9,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,030 K while its last quarter net income were 980 K.