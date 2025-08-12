A look at NCR Atleos Corp’s (NATL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) kicked off on Monday, down -3.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.11. Over the past 52 weeks, NATL has traded in a range of $22.30-$38.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.64%. With a float of $72.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.13%, operating margin of 11.38%, and the pretax margin is 4.68%.

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of NCR Atleos Corp is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 102,360. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.59, taking the stock ownership to the 36,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06 ’24, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 450 for $33.48, making the entire transaction worth $15,066. This insider now owns 16,176 shares in total.

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.89 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.79) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.64% per share during the next fiscal year.

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NCR Atleos Corp’s (NATL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NCR Atleos Corp (NATL)

Looking closely at NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.31%.

During the past 100 days, NCR Atleos Corp’s (NATL) raw stochastic average was set at 82.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.80 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.15. However, in the short run, NCR Atleos Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.96. Second resistance stands at $38.01. The third major resistance level sits at $38.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.02.

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.64 billion has total of 73,586K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,317 M in contrast with the sum of 91,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,104 M and last quarter income was 45,000 K.