A major move is in the offing as GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) market cap hits 33.33 billion

A new trading day began on Monday, with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) stock price up 1.39% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $72.0. GEHC’s price has ranged from $57.65 to $94.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 5.31%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.70%. With a float of $455.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.56%, operating margin of 13.82%, and the pretax margin is 14.01%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 77.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 185,080. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $92.54, taking the stock ownership to the 7,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’24, when Company’s CEO, Imaging sold 3,577 for $86.48, making the entire transaction worth $309,339. This insider now owns 24,298 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.16% during the next five years compared to 5.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC)

Looking closely at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.97%.

During the past 100 days, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s (GEHC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.55. However, in the short run, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.59. Second resistance stands at $74.17. The third major resistance level sits at $75.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.33 billion, the company has a total of 456,562K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,672 M while annual income is 1,993 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,007 M while its latest quarter income was 486,000 K.