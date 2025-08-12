A major move is in the offing as Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) market cap hits 11.91 billion

On Monday, Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) opened lower -1.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.96. Price fluctuations for DOC have ranged from $16.64 to $23.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 52.84%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.62% at the time writing. With a float of $692.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $694.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 387 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.42%, operating margin of 17.98%, and the pretax margin is 6.61%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Healthpeak Properties Inc is 0.33%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 24,730. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,450 shares at a rate of $17.05, taking the stock ownership to the 810,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,490 for $16.83, making the entire transaction worth $25,077. This insider now owns 211,906 shares in total.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.05) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.86% during the next five years compared to 52.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 440.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC)

Looking closely at Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC), its last 5-days average volume was 6.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.61%.

During the past 100 days, Healthpeak Properties Inc’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.44. However, in the short run, Healthpeak Properties Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.00. Second resistance stands at $17.23. The third major resistance level sits at $17.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.26.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are currently 694,923K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,700 M according to its annual income of 243,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 694,350 K and its income totaled 31,670 K.