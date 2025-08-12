Adobe Inc (ADBE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.53%

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) kicked off on Monday, down -2.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $341.05. Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has traded in a range of $332.01-$587.75.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.54% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.84%. With a float of $422.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $427.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30709 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.25%, operating margin of 36.37%, and the pretax margin is 36.79%.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Adobe Inc is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 84.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 175,828. In this transaction SVP & CAO of this company sold 462 shares at a rate of $380.58, taking the stock ownership to the 2,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 462 for $380.58, making the entire transaction worth $175,828.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/31/2024, the organization reported 4.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 4.54) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.09% during the next five years compared to 15.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adobe Inc’s (ADBE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.64, a number that is poised to hit 5.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) saw its 5-day average volume 3.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.77%.

During the past 100 days, Adobe Inc’s (ADBE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 8.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $378.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $421.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $340.55 in the near term. At $347.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $351.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $329.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $325.57. The third support level lies at $318.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 141.53 billion has total of 424,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,505 M in contrast with the sum of 5,560 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,873 M and last quarter income was 1,691 M.