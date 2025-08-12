Agenus Inc (AGEN) is expecting 46.74% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) opened lower -11.04% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.8. Price fluctuations for AGEN have ranged from $1.38 to $7.34 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.35% at the time writing. With a float of $26.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 316 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.29%, operating margin of -101.39%, and the pretax margin is -194.29%.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc is 4.45%, while institutional ownership is 30.32%.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -2.31) by -0.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.53% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc (AGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.11. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc (AGEN)

Looking closely at Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.00%.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. However, in the short run, Agenus Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.84. The third major resistance level sits at $5.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.49.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 27,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 117.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 103,460 K according to its annual income of -227,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,070 K and its income totaled -25,270 K.