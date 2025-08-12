AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.74% last month.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) kicked off on Monday, down -1.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.45. Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has traded in a range of $7.85-$10.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -4.32% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.88%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.04 billion.

In an organization with 53 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.04%, operating margin of 452.47%, and the pretax margin is 55.92%.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 39.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 297,990. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 20,278 for $9.65, making the entire transaction worth $195,683. This insider now owns 112,685 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.5) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.43% during the next five years compared to -4.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.45%.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.48. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.45. Second resistance stands at $9.57. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.19. The third support level lies at $9.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.72 billion has total of 1,041,733K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,949 M in contrast with the sum of 863,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 830,000 K and last quarter income was -140,000 K.