Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) volume exceeds 0.79 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) kicked off on Monday, up 4.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.24. Over the past 52 weeks, AIRS has traded in a range of $1.53-$9.20.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -29.15% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -350.00%. With a float of $11.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 389 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.6%, operating margin of -5.24%, and the pretax margin is -9.11%.

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Airsculpt Technologies Inc is 81.07%, while institutional ownership is 22.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 4,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,038,819 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 2,118 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,629. This insider now owns 15,146,039 shares in total.

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.02) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -350.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.38% during the next five years compared to -29.15% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s (AIRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS)

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.46%.

During the past 100 days, Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s (AIRS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.82 in the near term. At $7.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.48.

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 408.96 million has total of 62,437K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 180,350 K in contrast with the sum of -8,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 44,010 K and last quarter income was -590 K.