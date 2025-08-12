Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) is -7.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) opened lower -4.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $50.46. Price fluctuations for AKRO have ranged from $21.34 to $58.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -5.28% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.51% at the time writing. With a float of $71.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.0%, operating margin of -8037075.0%, and the pretax margin is -7098975.0%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc is 9.95%, while institutional ownership is 101.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 616,299. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $49.30, taking the stock ownership to the 167,124 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 10,000 for $52.95, making the entire transaction worth $529,467. This insider now owns 91,488 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.93) by -0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.13% during the next five years compared to -5.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.07%.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 64.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.03 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.76 in the near term. At $51.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.89. The third support level lies at $44.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

There are currently 79,718K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -252,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -70,730 K.