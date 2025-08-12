Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) 20 Days SMA touches -7.72%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) was -3.17% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $74.21. A 52-week range for ARE has been $67.37 – $125.63.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -10.42%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -59.36%. With a float of $170.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 552 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.63%, operating margin of 21.32%, and the pretax margin is 4.16%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is 1.17%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27 ’25, was worth 1,073,438. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 for $102.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,022,600. This insider now owns 228,727 shares in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.92) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.88% during the next five years compared to -10.42% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.61 million, its volume of 1.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.63%.

During the past 100 days, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s (ARE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.93 in the near term. At $75.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Key Stats

There are 172,959K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.43 billion. As of now, sales total 3,116 M while income totals 322,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 762,040 K while its last quarter net income were -107,000 K.