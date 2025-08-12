AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) with a beta value of 0.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) kicked off on Monday, down -4.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.24. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has traded in a range of $14.86-$62.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -66.20%. With a float of $37.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.30 million.

The firm has a total of 2968 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.84%, operating margin of -10.52%, and the pretax margin is -12.73%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of AMN Healthcare Services Inc is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 102.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 12,032. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s AFFILIATE proposed sale 40,000 for $26.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,069,600.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.57) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s (AMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMN Healthcare Services Inc, AMN], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.30%.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.18. The third major resistance level sits at $18.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.48.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 631.97 million has total of 38,285K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,984 M in contrast with the sum of -146,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 689,530 K and last quarter income was -1,090 K.