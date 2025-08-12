APLD (Applied Digital Corporation) dropped -1.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) was -1.20% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.2. A 52-week range for APLD has been $3.01 – $15.42.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -46.17% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -825.93%. With a float of $201.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.91 million.

The firm has a total of 205 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.53%, operating margin of -33.53%, and the pretax margin is -94.48%.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Digital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Digital Corporation is 23.06%, while institutional ownership is 57.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 159,975. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,250 shares at a rate of $14.22, taking the stock ownership to the 317,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 11,250 for $14.22, making the entire transaction worth $159,966.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.26) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -825.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied Digital Corporation, APLD], we can find that recorded value of 28.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 38.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.40%.

During the past 100 days, Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) raw stochastic average was set at 88.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.06 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.85. The third major resistance level sits at $15.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.08.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Key Stats

There are 261,520K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.67 billion. As of now, sales total 144,190 K while income totals -231,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 52,920 K while its last quarter net income were -35,560 K.