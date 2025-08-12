Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) volume exceeds 0.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) stock price up 5.52% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. APLT’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $10.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 26.57% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.05%. With a float of $116.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.58 million.

In an organization with 35 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -26.79%, operating margin of -41030.19%, and the pretax margin is -16419.25%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Therapeutics Inc is 17.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 4,561. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,366 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 890,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 14,502 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $6,381. This insider now owns 390,459 shares in total.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.56% during the next five years compared to 26.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applied Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 235.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.85%.

During the past 100 days, Applied Therapeutics Inc’s (APLT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0413 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0428 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3999, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7320. However, in the short run, Applied Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4619. Second resistance stands at $0.4746. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4906. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4332, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4172. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4045.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 63.58 million, the company has a total of 141,576K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 460 K while annual income is -105,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 44,010 K.