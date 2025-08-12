Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.25 million

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) kicked off on Monday, down -4.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.91. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has traded in a range of $8.04-$25.88.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -6.84%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.02%. With a float of $24.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 176 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.84%, operating margin of -47.08%, and the pretax margin is -50.73%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 8.44%, while institutional ownership is 96.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’24, was worth 249,121. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer & COO of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 435,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $20.76, making the entire transaction worth $249,121.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -1.02) by 0.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 75.90% during the next five years compared to -6.84% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ARCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.16%.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 43.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.94 in the near term. At $12.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 308.90 million has total of 27,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 152,310 K in contrast with the sum of -80,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,380 K and last quarter income was -14,080 K.